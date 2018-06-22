Suspect Who Fled Arkansas State Police Dies In Head-On Crash

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police say a suspect who fled during a traffic stop by a state trooper was killed in a head-on collision in eastern Arkansas.

Troopers say the 44-year-old suspect was pulled over at 10:37 a.m. Friday (June 22) during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County. The suspect fled eastbound on the roadway and was pursued until the trooper lost visual contact with the suspect’s vehicle.

About an hour later, the suspect’s vehicle was observed traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 and was involved in a head-on collision involving four vehicles in St. Francis County. Officials say the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say that four other people were injured and one was transported by air ambulance from the scene.