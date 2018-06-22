× Tulsa Woman Linked To Several Fayetteville Thefts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Tulsa woman linked to multiple thefts around Fayetteville, according to an arrest report.

Natasha Brown was arrested Friday (June 22) in connection with breaking or entering and theft by receiving — both felonies.

Fayetteville police received surveillance video of a woman stealing a backpack, laptop and iPad on June 12 from parked on Meadow Street.

Investigators later found a truck similar to the suspect’s vehicle abandoned outside of the Burger King on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Brown inside the restaurant.

Brown allegedly admitted to stealing a backpack from the van last week, but denied any knowledge of the other apparently stolen items found inside her car, according to the report.

Police noted Brown had another woman’s identification and social security card in her car.

Brown was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond. She has a hearing set for July 30 in Washington County Circuit Court.