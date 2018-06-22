× WATCH: Stormy Late Friday Night, Severe Storms Possible Saturday

We will be mostly dry today with highs closer to normal in the mid 80s to around 90°. A large storm complex will develop to our west tonight and will blow through the area after midnight. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be possible. A few storms could linger through the early morning hours Saturday.

Another round of storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and those storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs today:

Severe risk today:

Severe weather risk area Saturday: