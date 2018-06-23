Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Hundreds of bicyclists lined the streets of Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith to kick off the 7th Annual True Grit Ride Saturday (June 23).

The course included various distances including the True Grit 105-mile road and an 18-mile guided mountain bike ride.

It's an event that has grown substantially in the past couple of years as it raises money for the Community Services Clearing House to feed local children in the area.

"It feels good you know? It's one thing that I can go out and ride anytime I want, but with something official like this it's good to know that the money is going toward something that means something," said rider Bryan Schardt.

Saturday's ride had a course for riders of any skill level.

Also, new to the event this year, coordinators held a meet and greet party Friday. It was a chance for riders to get to know each other and share riding experiences.