× Beavers Eliminate Bulldogs, Set Up Championship Series Against Razorbacks

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM)–No. 5 Arkansas clinched its spot in the College World Series finals on Friday night and 24 hours later, the Hogs know their opponent.

No. 3 Oregon State used a five run third inning to eliminate Mississippi State 5-2.

Adley Rutschman and Michael Gretler had RBI singles to open up the third inning before Tyler Malone crushed a three run home run to cap off the five run frame.

Mississippi State responded on a Rowdey Jordan RBI single in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t muster any more offense. The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

The Razorbacks face the Beavers in a best two of three series. Game one is Monday night at 6 p.m. with game two on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and if necessary, game three wraps up the College World Series at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arkansas has never won a national championship while Oregon State won back to back titles in 2006 and 2007.