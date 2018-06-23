Man Drowns In Arkansas River Near River Front Blues Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith police said the body of a 20-year-old male was pulled from the Arkansas River Saturday night (June23) after he drowned. A female, who was in the water and tried to save the man, managed to get out, according to authorities at the scene. Fort Smith fire crews launched a rescue boat from a ramp just east of the Arkansas River's Riverfront Park.

The victim is a 20-year-old white male and his name has not been released, according to authorities on scene.

Multiple officers were seen running to the river with life jackets, and police confirmed to 5NEWS there is a language barrier with some of the witnesses at the scene.

Crews said they are currently interviewing the female to determine why the man went into the water.

Many areas near the boat ramp that is also close to this weekend's River Front Blues Fest, has no swimming signs posted.

STORY DEVELOPING