Fans On Hand For ‘Razorback Fan Day’ At The LPGA

ROGERS, Ark (KFSM) -- It was round two of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers on Saturday (June 23).

A new event to this year's tournament is Razorback Fan Day at the LPGA. Hog fans were encouraged to wear red and cheer on the current and former Hogs as they made their way to the 17th green.

"It's great because the Razorbacks are going great in so many things right now and we're big supporters. We go to all the Hog games. We're watching all the baseball games," said attendee Phyllis Jones.

Dylan Kim is one of the Razorback Golfers playing in this week`s tournament. She says they are blessed to have so many people come out to cheer them on.

"It's so nice that everyone is out here to support us and we've had amazing fan support all week. I'm so grateful to be a part of the Razorback family and get to experience things like this," said Kim.