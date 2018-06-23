× Jury Finds Colorado Woman Guilty Of Setting Car On Fire With Husband Sleeping Inside

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) — Jurors in Jefferson County on Friday (June 22) found a woman guilty of attempted first degree murder for setting fire to a car while her husband was sleeping inside, CBS Denver reports. The couple’s 6-year-old grandson witnessed the fire and testified during the three-day trial, KUSA reports.

Prosecutors alleged that last year, Andrea Moreno poured gasoline on the car and then threw a lit match on it. The victim was able to escape, CBS Denver reports.

Firefighters noticed the car on fire in a driveway while responding to another call.

Moreno was also charged with fourth-degree arson, child abuse and violation of a protection order. She is set to be sentenced on August 6.