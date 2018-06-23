× More Indictments Returned In Arkansas Fight Against Crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Arkansas say increased efforts to battle drug and gun crimes have led to more than 70 indictments filed so far this month.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the figures come as state, local and federal authorities earlier this year vowed to step up prosecutions in the state’s Eastern District.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland on Friday (June 22) announced the filing of 73 indictments in June. A typical month has 10 to 30 indictments.

Records show 39 of this month’s cases involve gun crimes filed as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. The effort also includes targeting gangs and violence in Little Rock.

Billboards posted across Little Rock since the initiative was announced in February note that parole is not available in the federal prison system.