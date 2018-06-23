OK: Howe Police Chief Arrested For Shoplifting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- An Oklahoma police chief was arrested at a Walmart store on Kelley Highway, according to Fort Smith police.

John Edward Doyle Jr., was arrested Friday (June 22) evening for misdemeanor shoplifting and held on a $1,000 signature bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office inmate summary.

A Walmart Asset Protection Associate told police that he saw a man -- later identified as Doyle, Jr. -- switch a price tag from an item that was marked at $29.88 with a $5.97 price tag. The security guard said Doyle made the purchase and left the store.

Police caught up with Doyle who they said he admitted to making the fraudulent purchase. "He made comments about how stupid he was and that he did it for the adrenaline rush," according to the police report.

Doyle told Fort Smith police that he was a police officer and asked why he was being arrested and not issued a citation to appear in court for the theft.

Doyle was taken to the Sebastian County jail and later released on $1,000 bond.