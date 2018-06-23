Rides, Ribs, and Rummage Coming To Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) - Fort Smith will soon be filled with the smell of ribs on the grill as the Fountain of Youth Adult Daycare Center holds their first-ever Rides, Ribs, and Rummage.

The fundraiser will help the non-profit continue their work in caring for dependent adults so their caregivers can have some respite.

Trish Jennings with the Fountain of Youth Adult Daycare Center sat down with 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to discuss the fundraiser and the center.

Rides, Ribs, and Rummage will be held July 21st at the Fountain of Youth Adult Daycare Center.

For more information or to sign up for the car show, call 479-484-7782.