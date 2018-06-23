× Severe Weather Threat This Afternoon

Morning storms rolled through NW Arkansas and the River Valley around 2AM. A few showers will linger into the morning, but the severe threat is over. Another round of storms is possible this afternoon between 2PM-7PM.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe threat today is at a Level 2 for all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The main weather risks for this afternoon include gusty winds, large hail, and local flooding. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Rain chances this week:

-Sabrina