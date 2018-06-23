Storms Roll In By Sunday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A line of showers and storms is expected to roll through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The line should be nearing the AR-OK state line by 5-8AM. There may be a few storms that develop ahead of the line, but the main activity will be the line itself.

As the storms march towards the southeast (after firing in west-central OK), they will slowly weaken. The further west you live, the better chance you have of a decent storm.

Rain totals in the hardest hit neighborhoods could reach at least 1.5 inches. Otherwise most folks should get at least a quarter to a half inch of rain, if a shower reaches your town.

Another overnight complex is expected to come into Arkansas early Monday night too.

-Matt