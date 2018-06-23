UAFS Offering CDL Classes, Small Business Workshop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) - The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has been busy the past few weeks as they add several new programs to the roster.

The Commercial Driver Development program helps with the truck driver shortage across the nation by getting students behind the wheel and ready to drive in four short weeks.

The Small Business Workshop helps hopeful entrepreneurs wanting to start their own business by providing them with tips and tricks from local businesses.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Dave Robertson to discuss the university's new programs and how you can get involved.

For more information on either program, call 479-788-7742.

Small Business Workshop dates can be found here.