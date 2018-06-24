× Early Morning Sunday Storms

Two complexes of severe weather pose a threat for Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas this morning. The first complex is expected to hit the River Valley between 5AM and 6AM. The biggest threat is gusty winds and hail. The second line of storms will make its way to Eastern Oklahoma by 7AM and Western Arkansas by 8AM.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Eastern Oklahoma until 10AM and for the River Valley until 11AM.

Here are the severe risks this morning:

Futurecast at 8AM:

Futurecast at 11AM:

Stay tuned for more details throughout the morning.

-Sabrina