× Former Football Coach Bret Bielema Sells Fayetteville Property

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas’ former head football coach is no longer a home owner in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a warranty deed filed June 1st in Washington County, Bret Bielema sold his east Fayetteville estate for $1.82 million.

He paid $1.5 million for the two-acre property in May of 2013.

The warrant deed lists the Bielema’s current address in Riviera Beach, Florida.

Bielema was fired by Arkansas following the 2017 season, and the school agree to pay him nearly $12 million for the final three years of his contract.