Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Searching For Suspect Wanted For Double Homicide

TUCKER, Ark. (KTHV) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect, Joshua Lasley, wanted for a double homicide that happened Friday, June 22, around 9 p.m. in Tucker, Arkansas.

Deputies responded last night to Highway 15 North, where they found two victims, 34-year-olds Rodney Sciafe and Trevarland Smith, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim in the driver’s seat of the car was found dead when deputies arrived, while the other died in the ambulance on the way to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Lasley, 27, is 5-foot-7-inches, and was last seen near the post office in Altheimer, Arkansas at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.