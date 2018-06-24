Nasa Hataoka Wins NW Arkansas Championship For 1st LPGA Tour Title

ROGERS (KFSM)–Over the 11 years of the Northwest Arkansas Championship, both established LPGA stars and major winners have hoisted the trophy. On Sunday, a new face reigned supreme at Pinnacle Country Club.

19-year-old Nasa Hataoka carded three rounds of 64-65-63 for a total of -21. It’s the first LPGA title for the Japanese golfer in just her second year on tour.

Hataoka also broke the 54-hole tournament record with her 21-under par. So Yeon Ryu held the record at -18, set in her win last June.

The next closest golfer was American Austin Ernst at 15-under par, also setting a new tournament record for largest margin of victory. Lydia Ko held the mark previously with a three stroke win in 2016.

Former Razorbacks Stacy Lewis (-9) & Gaby Lopez (-4) finished in the middle of pack, while current Hogs Maria Fassi (+4) & Dylan Kim (E) failed to make the cut.