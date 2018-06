× Rain Forecast For Omaha Monday

Showers are likely in Omaha on Monday as an upper level system moves across the area.

The highest chances for rain will favor the first part of the day with fewer showers towards evening.

First pitch is scheduled for 6pm and should could still be a factor.

5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington will be LIVE with current conditions and the forecast from Omaha this week as the Hogs play for a National Championship.

-Garrett