Severe Storms Cause Wide Spread Power Outages

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Severe weather causes power outages across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Reports of downed power lines and debris are littering many streets in the River Valley, all due to the storms that rolled in overnight.

Customers at the Walmart on Highway 271 in Fort Smith are being turned away because of the power outage.

On West Newberry in Alma there’s a power line laying across the road.

Fort Smith/Alma Campground owner Harold Fisher lost business because of lost power, “I had a propane sale and I couldn’t sale propane to the party and that was ‘x’ amount of dollars [lost] for me,” said Fisher. “Campers were going to say another day, but I didn’t have any power so they didn’t stay. They left which was their choice. I can’t do anything in the store because I use my computer for my cash register and I don’t have power for that either.”

An OG&E spokesperson said lightning strikes and downed power lines have knocked out power to thousands in the Oklahoma and Fort Smith area. They said 25 crews from surrounding areas have been called in to help restore power and they are hoping to have it back up and running by this evening.

Nearly 4,000 OG&E customers were without electricity Sunday (June 24) early afternoon. Areas in the dark were as far west as Enid, Oklahoma and east to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.

As of 3 p.m., Oklahoma City had the most outages with nearly 1,300 followed by Fort Smith with 678, according to their web page.

Entergy Arkansas, Inc. reported 68 customers affected by outages.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative customers were not impacted by outages as of 3 p.m.

