× Storm Threat Continues Through Monday Morning

Tap HERE for our Interactive Radar.

Extra Forecast Details (Video):

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe weather threat will linger for Sunday afternoon as this unsettled weather pattern holds on for the rest of the weekend. Two more pronounced rounds* of stormy weather could affect us in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Sunday Afternoon -- complex from central Oklahoma will track east, staying mainly south of Highway 412. Otherwise a few scattered showers are possible for the rest of the region. Monday morning -- another line of strong storms could barrel towards us from the northwest, this time affecting Northwest Arkansas more. This will be coming around sunrise and could stick around for the morning commute.

*A scattered shower or storm outside of these time windows cannot be ruled out.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for LeFlore County until 8PM Sunday. Other folks in the River Valley could also get some stormy weather too, but the complex of storms is expected to weaken as it pushed south and east.

Futurecast | Sunday 5:30PM -- A wave of some showers and storms will move towards Fort Smith, staying mainly south of Highway 412. These are expected to weaken this afternoon as they push east.

The second round of storms arrives for early Monday morning. These could impact your morning commute.

To sum up, two more rounds of storms are on the way. The first is taking place Sunday afternoon, mainly affect the River Valley. The second will take place early Monday morning. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley could be affected, but NWA will most likely get the stronger wave of the showers and storms.

-Matt