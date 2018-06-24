× Sunday Storm Threat Over

Strong and severe storms hauled through Eastern Oklahoma and Western Arkansas this morning. Both complexes stayed strong, resulting in many severe thunderstorm warnings. Northwest Arkansas got some heavy downpours, but the greatest severe risk remained in the River Valley. Gusty winds and plenty of lightning caused some people to lose power and have wind damage. However, the storms have pushed east, leaving us with lighter rain across the area.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The severe weather threat is over for today. Yet, there could still be a few thunderstorms or showers across the area. More rain is focused on Northwest Arkansas this afternoon.

Futurecast 10:30AM:

Futurecast 2PM:

High temperatures in Northwest Arkansas will be cooler due to the rain. Some places in the River Valley could see heat indexes in the upper 90s.

-Sabrina