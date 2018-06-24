Third Annual Ales For Trails Coming To Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Smith (KFSM) - Since it's inception in 2015 Ales for Trails has become one of the premiere events in downtown Fort Smith. With over four-hundred types of craft beer, food trucks, and a 5K beer run sponsored by Core Brewing, this year looks to be the best yet.

Casey Milspaugh sat down with 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to discuss the third annual Ales for Trails and how to get involved.

The event takes place July 7th and starts at 5:30 P.M.

You can find out more about the race, including how to purchase tickets, via their website and Facebook page.