× CDC: Arkansas No. 1 In Percentage Of Students At Risk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A 2017 survey shows that Arkansas high school students were more at risk of harm from a variety of sources and more likely to engage in unhealthy or dangerous behavior than their peers in other states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey earlier this month.

Arkansas held the top spot in the percentage of students who had ever driven while drinking, seriously considered suicide, been bullied on school property or been a victim of rape or sexual assault. Experts say some findings could be explained by Arkansas’ high poverty rate.

The state’s results were based on a survey of about 1,680 students and were mathematically weighted to represent all public high school students in the state.