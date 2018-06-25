Game One Of College World Series Finals Postponed Until Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM)–Around 5 p.m. local time, Arkansas and Oregon State went into a weather delay. A severe cell of thunderstorms hit TD Ameritrade Park around 7 p.m. and NCAA officially postponed the game at 7:30 p.m..

Game one of the College World Series finals was moved to Tuesday night at 6 p.m., thanks to heavy sweeping rain and thunderstorms. Game two will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. If necessary, game three would be played Thursday, time TBD.

Arkansas went 3-0 to win its bracket, while Oregon State fought out of the losers bracket to get to the championship series with a 4-1 record.

