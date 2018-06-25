× Leftover Showers And Storms For Monday Morning

A line of showers and storms is moving in from eastern Oklahoma and could impact the Monday morning commute. These storms are expected to WEAKEN as they arrive into Arkansas. Expect a few rumbles of thunder and showers between 5:30AM and 10AM.

This line is expected to break up quite a bit as it heads into Arkansas.

Once we get the rain out of the way, temperatures should warm up quite a bit, back into the 80s and 90s later on Monday.

We have one more rain chance after today. That comes in early Tuesday morning. A few showers and storms could be possible between 3AM and 9AM on Tuesday. After that line moves through, expect more summer sunshine and heat for the rest of the week.

-Matt