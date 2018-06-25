× Maple Street By Razorback Stadium To Close For Two Months

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — West Maple Street on the University of Arkansas campus will be closed for two months starting today (June 25).

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close West Maple Street from Razorback Road to Garland Avenue as part of its Highway 112 Project. The road will be reconstructed during that time and will be closed 24 hours a day.

The intersection of Maple Street and Stadium Drive also will be closed. Detour routes will be marked.

The road is expected to remain closed through Thursday, Aug. 30.