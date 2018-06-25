Go
Search
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
92°
Low
75°
High
91°
Fayetteville
82°
Low
69°
High
88°
Bentonville
84°
Low
72°
High
85°
See complete forecast
Night Out at Halsey Concert Sweepstakes
Posted 4:13 pm, June 25, 2018, by
Megan Graddy
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Adventure Arkansas
Check the latest 5NEWS adventure.
Popular
Former Football Coach Bret Bielema Sells Fayetteville Property
College World Series Blog: Arkansas Delayed, Storms Moving In
Arkansas Baseball Schedule & Results
Latest News
Springdale Police Investigating Shooting On Trudi Place
FDA Approves First Cannabis Based Drug
Mom Shoots Armed Man Who Flew Around The World To Track Down Her Teen Daughter
Watch This Adorable Police Dog Use CPR To ‘Resuscitate’ Officer
News
Grammy-Nominated Singer Halsey To Perform At Walmart AMP
News
English Bulldog Named Zsa Zsa Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Title
News
Fayetteville Planning Commission Decides Fate Of Local Restaurant’s Summer Concert Series
Hog Central
Razorbacks Baseball
Bolden’s Gem Wraps Up Sweep Of ULM
News
Mayor Asking For City Plan Input As Gulley Park Concerts Kick Off
News
Fort Smith Symphony Prepares For Final Show
News
Sheeran, Swift Take Top Billboard Music Awards; Janet Jackson Honored
News
Concert Held To Benefit Tornado Cleanup Efforts For Mountainburg Residents
News
“Still Standing”: Sir Elton John Talks Stellar Career And Farewell Tour
News
Tim McGraw Collapses On Stage During Concert
News
With Blankenship Loss, Republicans Look To November In Three Key Senate Races
Sports
Villanova Rolls Past Michigan For National Title
Hog Central
Razorback Basketball
Razorbacks Fall To Missouri, Get No.6 Seed For SEC Tournament
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.