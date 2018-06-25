Omaha Forecast For Tonight’s Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dreary forecast for first pitch in Omaha tonight. Rain might conflict with game one of the College World Series championship. Hit and miss rain chances are possible early on. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the upper 70s. Throughout the evening, temperatures and rain chances will decrease.

In terms of severe weather, Omaha is in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for Monday. The primary threat is gusty winds in the afternoon.

Futurecast 4PM - The strongest showers and thunderstorms will push through Omaha early afternoon. Heavy rain will soak the Omaha area. There is a chance to see a break from the rain after 3PM.

Futurecast 6PM - By first pitch, showers and thunderstorms will be scattered. Isolated rain chances are expected at TD Ameritrade Park. Once the game begins, the possibility of seeing rain decreases.

-Joe