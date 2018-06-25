× Police: Greenbrier Man Injured Driver In DWI Crash, Fled Scene

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Greenbrier man drove off after injuring another driver in an accident early Sunday (June 24) morning, leaving the person trapped in their car for nearly an hour before a Benton County sheriff’s deputy discovered the wreckage, according to Arkansas State Police.

Alan Ballesteros-Torres, 31, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated, second-degree battery and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

A deputy driving down Old Highway 68 found the accident about 3:14 a.m. and called for medical assistance, according to state police.

Siloam Springs firefighters spent nearly 45 minutes extricating the victim from the car, which was described as heavily damaged with a “piece of another vehicle embedded in the rear,” according to state police.

An update on the injured driver’s condition wasn’t immediately available Monday (June 25).

Police later discovered a wrecker had been called to the area about 2:30 a.m., which meant the victim spent roughly 45 minutes in their car before first responders even arrived.

Police traced the tow truck’s records to a home on Flynt Street, where Ballesteros-Torres was staying. Ballesteros-Torres said the other driver turned quickly, without signaling, and he rear-ended them.

He also told police he’d had five beers and may have fallen asleep before hitting the other car, according to an arrest report.

After the collision, Ballesteros-Torres said he drove his truck as far as it would go before getting a ride with a friend. He added that he didn’t see what happened to the other car or report the accident.

Police noted that Ballesteros-Torers failed all but one field sobriety test and had a blood-alcohol concentration of .11 at 7:15 a.m. Sunday — roughly five hours after the accident.

The legal limit is .08 in Arkansas.

Ballesteros-Torres is free on a $25,000 bond. He has a hearing set later this summer in Benton County Circuit Court.