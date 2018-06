FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Army Corps of Engineers is honoring the Hogs by changing the name of Beaver Lake to OmaHog Lake for the remainder of the College World Series.

A Fayetteville-based Twitter account asked Arkansas Tourism to rename the lake while the Hogs battle the Oregon State Beavers for the national championship in Omaha, Nebraska.

