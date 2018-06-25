× Rogers Man Accused Of Abusing 4-Year-Old Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man arrested for second-degree sexual assault against a 4-year-old girl later admitted to abusing three other women when they were children, according to police.

Pedro Rivera-Villanueva, 47, is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court July 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl said that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her twice through her clothes. She also said he had also touched another 3-year-old.

The girl told police her family didn’t believe Rivera-Villanueva touched her. The girl said she cried and apologized.

Police then interviewed another woman, who said that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her and two other girls when they were children, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed the two other women, who said Rivera-Villanueva molested them when they were younger, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Villanueva told police he didn’t molest the 4-year-old, but admitted to touching the three adults when they were children.