Scattered Storms Monday Afternoon

A boundary from last night’s storm complex continues to drift into our area. Scattered cumulus clouds continue to grow; additional showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon as daytime heating intensifies. Thunderstorms will fade after sunset.

Another storm complex to our west will make a run towards our area late tonight into Tuesday with yet another chance for morning rain followed by scattered afternoon storms as lingering boundaries drift across the region at peak daytime heating.

-Garrett