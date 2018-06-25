× Springdale Man Facing Charges After Fight In Apartment Parking Lot

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is facing several charges including aggravated assault after attacking a 16-year-old girl and beating her dad with a piece of guttering, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police were called to an apartment complex at 5325 N Oak after reports of a large fight in the parking lot. An ambulance was requested to a 16-year-old girl who had been hit in the head.

One witness told police he heard commotion outside of his apartment and saw a man walking with a large knife, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the witness told police he saw two men walk into one of the apartments. One of the men was identified as Sammy Jojeta, 22.

A man approached police in a frantic states saying that he was the father of the 16-year-old girl. He told police that the two men had been stalking his daughter and making sexual comments toward her, according to the affidavit.

When he saw one of the men holding a knife to her throat, he talked him and started fighting with them. The affidavit states that Jojeta grabbed the gutter and pulled it from the building and began swinging it at him. Jojeta also damaged the man’s car by hitting it with the guttering, according to the affidavit.

Jojeta is facing charges of attempted rape, third-degree battery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.