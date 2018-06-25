× Springdale Police Investigating Shooting On Trudi Place

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to get more information on a possible shooting Sunday (June 24) on Trudi Place.

Springdale police were called about 11:23 p.m. to the area for reports of gunshots, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor.

Several people said they saw a green pickup drive down the road and park in front of 2406 Trudi Place before firing multiple shots toward 2406 Trudi Place, Taylor said.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with more information should contact the police department at 479-756-7711.