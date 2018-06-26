Arkansas Teen Sentenced To Life For Killing Autistic Brother

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas teen has been sentenced to life in prison for the beating and stabbing death of his autistic older brother.

The AP reports that 19-year-old Joseph Santiago of Berryville was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Alex Santiago.

An affidavit says the boys’ father, Robert Keever, called the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 17, 2017, saying he found his 21-year-old son “murdered in the living room of his residence” and his 17-year-old son “in the bedroom watching television.”

The affidavit says Joseph Santiago admitted to beating his brother with a baseball bat and stabbing him with a sword. He also admitted to setting the family’s mobile home on fire in April 2016, but arson charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Santiago will be eligible for parole in 25 years.