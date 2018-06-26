Arkansas To Roll Out Redesigned Driver’s Licenses This Summer

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Officials say newly redesigned driver’s licenses and ID cards will be rolled out later this summer at revenue offices throughout Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says the rollout will begin July 9 at certain offices. The new design will be available by Aug. 28 statewide.

The new license includes images of the gold front doors of the Arkansas Capitol, as well as diamonds. The back of the license features a full image of the Capitol.

The department says there were 2.15 million active driver’s licenses in Arkansas in 2017, along with 353,000 ID cards.