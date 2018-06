× Chicago & REO Speedwagon Concert Delayed At Walmart AMP

(UPDATE: Gates will reopen at 7:15 pm according to officials at the Amp.)

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Chicago and REO Speedwagon concert at the Walmart AMP has been delayed.

Gates were set to open at 6 p.m., but the opening has been delayed due to weather.

The music venue will update concertgoers on its social media accounts.