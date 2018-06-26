Family Raising Money For Mother Injured In Hit & Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A hit and run accident left Valerie Berube, 49, with 10 broken ribs, a broken wrist and a life threatening aneurysm.

"It was really really tough to hear that somebody knew and that somebody just left her out there like that." said her daughter Autumn Audiss.

Audiss created a GoFundMe campaign to help their family recover financially from her mother's medical costs.

Berube was trapped inside of her car after police say Alan Ballesteros-Torres, 31, rear ended her.

Siloam Springs officers say the Ballesteros-Torres was intoxicated and fled the scene. According to a police report he blew .11 five hours after the accident. The legal limit in Arkansas is .08.

The devastating news has been hard to digest for Berube's two youngest children who both suffer from autism."I mean its been an ok transition but they'r wondering where there mom is and they don't really know whats going on." said Audiss. She and her boyfriend are now responsible for taking care of them while her mother recovers.