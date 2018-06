× Governors Bet Beer, Bacon On Outcome Of College World Series

OMAHA (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Oregon Governor Kate Brown are betting on the outcome of the College World Series between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers.

If Oregon State wins, Governor Hutchinson will send six pounds of peppered bacon to Governor Brown.

I'm betting on the Hogs! I've made a friendly wager with @OregonGovBrown for the #CWS Championship. When @RazorbackBSB wins the title, Gov. Brown will send Oregon's finest microbrew. IF @BeaverBaseball (somehow) prevails, we'll serve up @PetitJeanMeats peppered bacon. #WPS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) June 25, 2018

If Arkansas wins, Governor Brown will send a six pack of Oregon’s finest brews to Governor Hutchinson.