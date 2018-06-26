Greenwood Police Searching For Missing Woman
GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Officers with the Greenwood Police Department are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old woman.
Sandra Dewey left her house in Greenwood on Monday (June 25) at about 4 p.m., according to police.
Police said she may be unaware of her surrounds due to a medical condition.
She was last seen driving a silver 2013 Honda Odyssey with the Arkansas license plate 107-TDP.
If you have any information, contact Greenwood police at (479) 996-4119.