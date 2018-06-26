× Greenwood Police Searching For Missing Woman

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Officers with the Greenwood Police Department are asking for help locating a missing 44-year-old woman.

Sandra Dewey left her house in Greenwood on Monday (June 25) at about 4 p.m., according to police.

Police said she may be unaware of her surrounds due to a medical condition.

She was last seen driving a silver 2013 Honda Odyssey with the Arkansas license plate 107-TDP.

If you have any information, contact Greenwood police at (479) 996-4119.