It’s Almost Rodeo Time! Harrison Wagon Train Headed To Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- For over 40 years a Wagon Train has made its way from Harrison to Springdale just in time for the Rodeo of the Ozarks.

The tradition continues this year as over a hundred people are traveling by horseback and wagon for up to six hours a day.

Organizers say it's the highlight of their year and is a big hit with kids.

Trail Boss Larry Graddy said, "You either love it or hate it, it's a grind. The hotter it is the worst it is, but we've had a real good time this year. The weather cooperated with us. We've had a good trip, no major catastrophes yet ."

The Wagon Train is expected to arrive in Springdale Wednesday (June 27), the same day the rodeo starts.