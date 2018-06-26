Just A Few More Shower Chances Before We Dry Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An upper level low is still lingering towards our north and as long as this continues, a slight storm chance also lingers. These showers will remain disorganized.

The low pressure system will eventually move out by Wednesday afternoon, so until then, an isolated shower or storm is possible, especially towards our north and east.

Futurecast this morning shows the slight chance for a shower or storm.

More chances for rain will arrive late Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Tuesday's highs should get to the upper 80s and low 90s.

-Matt