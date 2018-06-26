× Knight Dazzles As Hogs Win Game One Of CWS Finals

OMAHA, Neb. (KFSM) – Arkansas has been able to put together the big inning during the NCAA Tournament and that continued in the opening game of the championship series.

The Razorbacks scored four runs in the fifth inning to change the complexion of the game and got another big effort from Blaine Knight as Arkansas took down Oregon State, 4-1, in the game one of the College World Series finals.

Arkansas will have a chance to win the national championship on Wednesday as they take on the Beavers at 6:00 p.m.

Trailing 1-0 heading into the fifth, Arkansas had been shut down at the plate but Oregon State miscues lead to the big inning. Grant Koch tied the game with a RBI single but the next three runs all came across the plate without the benefit of a hit. The Beavers allowed the Razorbacks to score thanks to an error, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Blaine Knight, who set a new school record with 14 wins in 2018, put in six innings while striking out six and gave up one run on seven hits. Knight likely made his final appearance in a Razorback uniform, is 14-0 this season.

Matt Cronin closed out the game in the 9th inning and set a school record with his 14th save this season.