Less Rain For Tuesday Omaha Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a soggy start to the College World Series Championship finals last night. Thunderstorms rolled in to Omaha just around 7PM, postponing game one. First pitch for game one will now be tonight at 6PM, and the weather looks much better. By tonight, clouds will start to clear out with a greater chance of seeing sunshine than rain. Temperatures will also feel a bit warmer than yesterday.

Futurecast 3PM - With a system still sitting over Iowa, scattered showers will continue to fire up for the first half of the day. None of these will be severe in nature. Rain chances will be light and pop-up in the afternoon.

Futurecast 6PM - Clouds and rain chances decrease into the afternoon and evening. The sky should be mostly clear for first pitch at TD Ameritrade Park.

-Joe