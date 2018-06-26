× Police: Springdale Man Assaulted, Trapped Woman

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of beating a woman and keeping from leaving her home while he attacked her, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Cory Welsh, 43, was arrested Monday (June 25) in connection with terroristic threatening, second-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic battery.

The woman said Welsh began hitting her about 10:27 p.m. Monday, when he head butted her about five times on the left side of her head before she passed out, according to the report.

When she came to, she said Welsh was choking her and pushing her against the bed. Eventually she managed to distract Welsh and escape the home, according to the report.

Springdale police noted the woman suffered injuries to her face, including a laceration on her nose and under her lip. She also had welts on her forehead and near her eyebrows, according to the report.

Welsh was being held Tuesday (June 26) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Wednesday (June 27) in Washington County Circuit Court.