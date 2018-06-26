× Sample Ballots, Other Resources Available Online For Oklahoma Voters

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — The State of Oklahoma is providing its voters with an easy way to get information prior to the next election.

The state is offering an interactive Online Voter Tool at the website services.okelections.us/voterSearch.aspx. The website requires the voter put in their name and date of birth. From there, Oklahoma residents can confirm their voter registration, find their polling place, track an absentee ballot or view a sample ballot.

The service is free and available for all Oklahoma registered voters.