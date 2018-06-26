Springdale Zaxby’s Customer Claims She Was Harassed, Had Drink Thrown At Her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A customer at a Zaxby's restaurant in Springdale claims she was harassed and had her drink thrown at her, and she caught it all on video.

The customer told 5NEWS she returned to the drive-thru because part of her order was missing and her drink cup was dirty. She said the employee at the drive-thru window cursed at her and flipped her off, which she captured on video.

An argument ensued in which the customer claims she was harassed and called an "illegal," though the employee can be heard saying in the video "this is illegal." As the argument heated up, the employee can be seen throwing the drink at the customer.

The customer said she is considering legal action against the restaurant.

Jamey Free, a spokesman for the Zaxby's corporate office, issued this statement regarding the incident:

“This team member’s handling of the situation was an unacceptable way to resolve a guest issue, regardless of the circumstances that led to it. This incident was clearly inconsistent with the Zaxby’s Core Values and is never tolerated. The owner of the Springdale location immediately dismissed this team member. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure that all guests at all Zaxby’s locations continue to enjoy indescribably good food and service in a welcoming atmosphere.”