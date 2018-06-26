× Woods Lodge Road Closing In Benton County For Resurfacing

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Benton County will close a portion of Woods Lodge Road from Avoca Hollow Road to Fire Run Road for several days starting this week.

The 1.2-mile stretch of road east of Avoca and the quarry will be closed from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on June 28-29, July 2 and July 3.

Motorists will be detoured from Fire Run Road to Smith Ridge Road to Avoca Hollow Road to bypass the closed section, said Channing Barker, Benton County Communications Director.

The road is being closed for a chip and fill resurfacing, something that has been requested for a while from residents and motorists, Barker said.