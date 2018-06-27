Arkansas AG Hiring Investigators For Corruption Cases

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general is hiring two investigators to handle public corruption cases following the conviction of several lawmakers and lobbyists in bribery schemes over the past year.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday announced her office is forming a “public integrity” division within its special investigations department that will look into and prosecute corruption cases involving public officials. Rutledge says the investigator positions will be two currently unfilled positions within the office.

Rutledge says the investigators will also be part of a state and federal corruption task force.

The division’s creation follows a series of indictments and convictions that have included one former senator being convicted in a kickback scheme involving a small college and another pleading guilty to pocketing thousands in state funds intended for a sports complex’s construction.